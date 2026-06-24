Boise cooling spaces expand to protect unhoused residents from summer heat dangers

BOISE — As summer temperatures rise in Boise, local organizations are expanding cooling resources for people living without shelter.

Our Path Home is broadening its summer cooling plan, partnering with organizations across Ada County to give people safe places to escape the heat.

WATCH: Where to find a place to cool off in Boise

Boise expands cooling spaces for unhoused residents this summer

Saidee Jones, program manager for Our Path Home, said the need is urgent.

"I would say that folks who are unhoused are at increased risk for heat-related illnesses and injuries, including death," Jones said.

The cooling spaces are designed to meet basic needs, offering shade, cold water, and places to clean up. At the Treasure Valley YMCA, people can receive a free membership to access the pool and other facilities.

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At Corpus Commons, staff are preparing for a growing demand as summer gets underway. With recent policy changes and long wait lists for shelter beds, Corpus Commons has added day cots, misting stations, shaded areas and a secure place to store belongings.

Jessica Abbott, executive director of Corpus Commons, said the organization has also found a way to ease one of the more overlooked burdens of living outside.

"We've also opened up one of our big shipping containers so that people can check in suitcases, which also during the summer months really can be a dangerous thing to be hauling all of those things around," Abbott said.

Ross Allen Wardlaw Jr. has been coming to Corpus Commons for five years. He said the cooling stations give him peace of mind.

"It is nice to be able to show up to a place where it keeps you cool, and you don't have to worry about getting like a heat stroke or something like that," Allen Wardlaw Jr. said.

Allen Wardlaw Jr. said the services have also helped him through some of his hardest days.

"Some people might just use drugs to kill the pain or fall into an alcohol binge, which I've done with drugs cause it just sort of numbs the pain," Allen Wardlaw Jr. said.

The Boise Public Library, the Ada County CONNECT Street Outreach team and Boise Rescue Mission are also providing cooling spaces for neighbors.

The enhanced cooling services will be available through the end of September.

Our Path Home is asking for donations, including sunscreen, water bottles, hats, and other lightly used summer gear. Click here for more information.

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