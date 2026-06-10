Boise City Council affirms approval of Interfaith Sanctuary’s State Street shelter

NORTHWEST BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council has affirmed approval of the Interfaith Sanctuary's State Street shelter during Tuesday's council meeting.

The council was called to review the decision after a district judge ruled that city leaders must consider documents that were left out of the original approval process.

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Court filings show the erroneously omitted materials included crime data, calls for service statistics and proposed mitigation measures tied to the shelter.

After reviewing the materials, the council members voted in a 4-1 decision to affirm approval of the shelter.

During the meeting, the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association voiced its opposition to the project. Katy Decker, president of the association, said that the group was concerned about neighborhood safety and a lack of enforceable conditions.

Geoff Wardle, representing the shelter, noted that council members had previously considered crime data when they approved the shelter, urging the city leaders to affirm approval.

Referring to the omitted documents, council member Jimmy Hallyburton remarked, "I didn't see any information in there that I didn't feel like was covered during our meeting."

Council member Luci Willits was the sole dissenting vote, stating, "I have concerns about the location from the get-go."

Ultimately, the shelter was approved. The state street location first opened in March of 2026, and features 105 beds for single adults and 100 beds for families with children.