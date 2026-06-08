Bluebird Social opens along Greenbelt, offering live music & community events

BOISE, Idaho — Boise has a new outdoor community gathering space just in time for summer.

Bluebird Social, located along Shoreline Drive on the Greenbelt, opened its doors with free live entertainment, local food trucks, and a full schedule of events planned for the season.

WATCH: What neighbors think of Boise's newest outdoor hangout spot

Blue Bird Social brings free live music, events to Boise Greenbelt

Jaxson Power-Thornton, CEO of Bluebird Social, said the venue is designed to welcome everyone in the community.

"We're really trying to build Boise's coolest backyard and make it accessible to everybody," Power-Thornton said.

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The venue's first weekend drew a wide range of visitors, from young families to older neighbors.

"I mean, we had everybody from babies to 80-year-olds and people from all walks of life," Power-Thornton recounted. "It really felt like the first step of the fulfillment of like what our ethos is, which is to be a space for community to grow."

While a handful of larger concerts will be ticketed, Power-Thornton said most live entertainment will remain free.

"The idea is to give people accessibility to local live music," Power-Thornton added.

Bluebird Social sits on the former Green Acres Food Truck Park property. Neighbors said the new venue brings even more energy to the space.

"It's cool to have another place to hang out at, and more live music is always better," neighbor Jacob Rasmussen commented.

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Free parking is available along 13th and 14th streets, but neighbors said the venue's Greenbelt access makes biking an even better option.

"Ride your bike. Parking is fine, but just ride your bike," Rasmussen said.

Local food truck owners told Idaho News 6 that the venue is creating valuable opportunities for small businesses.

"It's so special just being involved in the community because we're a small business as well, so we're helping each other out. It's been great," said Ashley Contreras, owner of Bistro Babe Food Truck.

Power-Thornton said more programming is on the way, including World Cup watch parties, book clubs, and chef events.

Neighbor Edie Ireland said she welcomes the addition to the neighborhood.

"I think it's great that we're bringing more community spaces to the area," Ireland said.

For details on shows and events, visit the Bluebird Social website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.