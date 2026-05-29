GARDEN CITY, Idaho — As electric bicycles continue to grow in popularity, a new safety initiative is coming to the Greenbelt.

Officials within the Treasure Valley Partnership held a conference on Friday to discuss the new Greenbelt e-bike initiative while touching on established safety precautions and pathway etiquette.

“You’ve got a [bike] bell, but it’s just so nice to say ‘Hey there, on your left,’ and people appreciate it, look up, and know you’re about to pass them," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "We need to have that courtesy as we’re navigating all these new types of bikes that exist.”

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“On Your Left”: Leaders encourage courtesy on crowded Greenbelt path

During the conference, officials demonstrated that not all types of e-bikes belong on the Greenbelt, or on public roads for that matter.

“On May 20th, I was on a routine patrol when I observed someone on an electric motorcycle doing a wheelie on Glenwood, so I stopped him and gave him a citation,” recounted a law enforcement official.

Neighbors told Idaho News 6 Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke that while they appreciate the Greenbelt’s continued expansion and added safety signage over the years, some still worry about high-speed riders passing too closely.

“The only issue we have is whenever you have somebody riding their bike really fast, and they’re trying to get around," said Miguel Jalomo, a regular Greenbelt user.

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Boise neighbor Damien echoed that sentiment: "There’s constantly people going by on motorized [bikes] that zip by you like super quickly.”

City leaders clarified that e-bikes allowed on the Greenbelt must have pedals, motors that operate under 750 watts, and cannot exceed 30 miles per hour.

Allie Triepke / Idaho News 6

This summer, cities across the Treasure Valley say volunteers, staff, and police will be out along the path helping educate riders and enforce the rules.

And riders illegally operating an electric motorcycle run the risk of getting a ticket.

“That’s why we’re having this [conference]. Parents, these aren’t allowed. Think twice before you buy one, and unless you’re going to take weekend trips to the desert to let them ride it, don’t let them ride it within city limits, or on the Greenbelt,” stated Bill Jacobs, Mayor of Garden City.

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