Bluebird Days music festival makes its debut along the Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — A brand-new music festival is making its debut along the Boise River, bringing national acts and local talent together center stage.

The first Bluebird Days festival is taking over Bluebird Social, Shoreline Park and Shoreline Drive for two days of live music and entertainment.

Along with the music, festivalgoers can check out food trucks, drinks and local vendors throughout the festival.

WATCH | The first Bluebird Days Music Festival debuts along Boise River.

Bluebird Days debuts along Boise River

For eventgoer Sarah Cole, the energy and atmosphere stood out.

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“Everyone's getting a drink, everyone's bringing the energy! I love the energy over there. Like such good energy. Everyone's dancing so I love it,” Cole said.

Three stages throughout the park give local and emerging artists the opportunity to perform alongside nationally known headliners.

Eloise White with Bluebird Social said the lineup also gives festivalgoers a chance to discover artists they may not have known before.

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“Everyone is going to find at least one artist they're going to love... and probably leave with 10 more artists that they didn't know they were going to love,” White said.

Bluebird Days continues all day tomorrow, giving people another opportunity to check out the festival.

You can find tickets on Bluebird Social's website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.