Boise State University graduate killed in Silver Rail Elementary shooting

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, Idaho News 6 learned from Boise State University that a graduate of their school was confirmed to be a victim of the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting.

According to BSU, Megan Lambert was a member of the elementary education program before her graduation in 2023.

"Megan’s death is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts go out to her family, friends, students and colleagues. We extend our deepest condolences to all who are grieving. This news is difficult for members of our campus community, and support resources are available to students, faculty and staff who may need them." — Boise State University

BSU shared the following resources for those affected by the tragedy:



Student Crisis counseling: 208-426-1459

208-426-1459 Student Connections and Support Center: 208-426-4259

208-426-4259 Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff: 800-922-2687 (24/7)

800-922-2687 (24/7) Immediate crisis support: Call 988

The Nampa School district where Lambert was a student-teacher also shared a statement with us:

"The Nampa School District is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of Megan Lambert in the shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon.



Megan was a student teacher at Endeavor Elementary School during the 2022-2023 school year. During her time in our district, she showed tremendous promise as an educator and a commitment to serving students. A proud graduate of Boise State University, Megan went on to pursue the profession she was so passionate about, dedicating herself to making a difference in the lives of children.



We extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to Megan’s family, friends, former colleagues and students, as well as to the families of the students who lost their lives or were impacted by this senseless tragedy.



Our hearts are with the entire Silver Rail Elementary and Bend communities as they grieve an unimaginable loss." — Nampa School District

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