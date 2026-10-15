Treefort drops its 'first wave' of its 2027 lineup

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Treefort released its "first wave" of its lineup for its 2027 festival, marking its 15th year.
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Boise's largest music festival will take place from March 31-April 4, 2027, in downtown and include headliners like Modest Mouse, Thee Sacred Souls and Orville Peck.
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The festival will also host stand-up comedy headliners, which will be coming soon.