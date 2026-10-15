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Treefort drops its 'first wave' of its 2027 lineup

Treefort Music Festival announces first wave...
James Cramer
<p>Crowd at The Knitting Factory for Trampled By Turtles who performed at Treefort 2015</p>
Treefort Music Festival announces first wave...
Treefort Music Fest announces launch party date
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BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Treefort released its "first wave" of its lineup for its 2027 festival, marking its 15th year.

WATCH: The final day of Treefort Music Fest showcased another beautiful day of weather

The final day of Treefort Music Fest showcased another beautiful day of weather

Boise's largest music festival will take place from March 31-April 4, 2027, in downtown and include headliners like Modest Mouse, Thee Sacred Souls and Orville Peck.

RELATED: Treefort 2026 guide: Hundreds of artists and events taking over downtown BoiseTreefort 2026 guide: Hundreds of artists and events taking over downtown Boise

The festival will also host stand-up comedy headliners, which will be coming soon.

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