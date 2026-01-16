‘It was like an explosion of rats’: Neighbors report rise in pests

EAGLE, Idaho — Neighbors in Eagle and across the Treasure Valley say they’re dealing with a growing problem: rats.

Homeowners are reporting increased rodent activity in yards, garages, and even backyard chicken coops, as pest control technicians say sightings and service calls have expanded far beyond isolated neighborhoods.

Rats spread across Treasure Valley neighborhoods, prompting health concerns and prevention efforts

“It was like an explosion of rats,” explained Eagle resident Tami Hunter of her experience with the rodents.

Trail camera video inside Hunter’s chicken coop shows rats moving through the space, leaving behind signs of infestation.

“You can see some droppings," said Hunter. "I just cleaned it yesterday.”

Hunter, a longtime Eagle resident, said she has spent years trying to make her backyard less attractive to rodents. Despite those efforts, the problem has continued to grow.

“I have a trap that electrocutes them because that's the most humane thing I could find, and that worked really well. The first two nights I did that— I got 13 of them,” Hunter recalled.

She’s not alone. Next door, pest control technicians worked to refill baited traps and check for entry points leading into garages and homes.

Tim Hall, a pest technician with Vertex, treats dozens of homes around Eagle and across the Treasure Valley for rodent problems.

Beyond damaging yards and homes, Hall said rats pose a public health risk.

“Most of your rats are going to carry some sort of disease, especially the two major ones. It's going to be Hantavirus, which carries flu-like symptoms, and Leptospirosis, which attacks the liver,” Hall said.

The issue isn’t limited to Eagle. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean shared tips at the start of winter aimed at keeping rats out of homes, while neighbors across the Treasure Valley have turned to social media to share similar experiences.

Hall said the rise in rodent activity is a relatively recent development.

"The roof rat has really only come to light here in about the last 3 years or so, and the population started small. Now, we're seeing them all the way from Boise all the way out to Marsing,” Hall said.

Technicians encourage homeowners to eliminate food and water sources that attract rats, seal cracks or gaps around homes—since rats need only about a quarter inch to squeeze inside—and clear debris or trim back bushes to reduce nesting areas.

