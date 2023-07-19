The cost of baby essentials is on the rise

BOISE, Idaho — In the past few years, the cost of baby essentials like diapers, wipes, formula and baby food has climbed close to 25%.

The Community Baby Shower is a fundraising drive to help raise money and collect some of these essentials to help local organizations, like the Salvation Army Booth Program, Family Advocates, WICAP in Payette stock up on essentials and continue to provide support and resources for families in need.

Services these groups offer range from pregnancy education, getting GEDs, financial and life skills lessons, all the way to child care.

You can donate to the Community Babyshower by visiting the Idaho News 6 website. Albertsons stores all over the Treasure Valley will be accepting hard goods donations (diapers, wipes, baby food, etc.) on July 26.