The Salvation Army's Booth Program helps young Mom's get on their feet

The 17th Annual Community Baby Shower has kicked off this week, helping to raise money and supplies to assist families throughout the Valley in need.

One of the programs to benefit from this event is the Salvation Army's Booth Program, offering young mother's the chance to earn High School Diplomas or GEDs, learn valuable life skills in developing healthy relationships, even finances and banking.

The group also offers pregnancy classes to help teens and young adults navigate their way in developing their families.

Good Morning Idaho's Matt Sizemore sat down with members of this organization to learn a little more about it what the program has to offer.

You can donate to the Community Babyshower by visiting the Idaho News 6 website. Albertsons stores all over the Treasure Valley will be accepting hard goods donations (diapers, wipes, baby food, etc.) on July 26.