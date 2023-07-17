WICAP, a local educational-based non-profit, is asking for the community's assistance

Our Community Baby Shower is back, and local educational-based non-profits are asking for the community's assistance.

Western Idaho Community Action Partnership is an organization located in Payette. This non-profit is one of the facilities benefiting from the donations made during the community baby shower, as contributions are crucial for them to continue assisting families in Payette County.

The WICAP Headstart program is essential to Payette families by offering flexible and convenient childcare services for free.

WICAP staff offer at-home visits to help first-time moms with anything they might come across and guide families toward resources.

One of those families is Kayla Stevenson's. She became a first-time mom two years ago. Learning the ropes of motherhood was not easy, but she got guidance and support through WICAP.

"Barbara used to come with Saddie. She would always come with some activity and printouts," said Stevenson. "She would always ask if I needed anything, extra diapers, and extra wipes, and she would help out with that whenever I needed."

Kayla recently had her second daughter and said this time around is different. "It [assistance received through WICAP] helped significantly; I had much more confidence," said Stevenson.

She tells me receiving assistance from the non-profit has set her up for success this time, not only with the mentorship and help with child care but also by offering baby supplies from their parent store.

Through the Community Baby Shower, the Payette Head Start program can stock up their parent shop.

"Some people call and say, I have no diapers, wipes, bottles, or formula, and we are saying, come to us. We have that stuff," said Barbra Cabrera.

You can go to the Idaho News 6 website to donate now, or any Albertsons location in the Treasure Valley will be accepting diapers and other hard goods on July 26.