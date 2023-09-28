West Ada School Nutrition Services is hosting its second annual “Taste of West Ada”

MERIDIAN, Idaho — As schools dive into the new school year, ensuring parents that their students have a well-balanced meal is something the West Ada School District takes seriously.

Which is why they want to share the behind the scenes of school meals at their 2nd annual 'Taste of West Ada' event that will be on Thursday, September 28, 5:00-7:00pm. At the West Ada School District, Service Center located at 1303 E. Central Drive Meridian, ID, 83642.

“It's a really nice opportunity for families to learn about school nutrition and why we have to serve some of the foods that we do," said Anne Brock, West Ada School District School Nutrition Supervisor.

Vanessa Munn, Manager for the school cafeteria at Lewis and Clark Middle School, tells the Idaho News 6 team her breakfast participation is down this year.

The school has 850 kids and she says only around 50 kids stop everyday to grab breakfast and about 460 kids are served school lunches.

Vanessa hopes this event encourages families to allow their students to eat at schools, despite them being picky eaters.

"It would be a good place for them that have picky children to go sample something, to see if maybe they can open up their eyes to try something new," said Munn.

At Lewis and Clark students are given the school menu three weeks in advance and as for those with dietary restrictions, the cafeteria staff makes sure to offer options for those kids.

"Especially my gluten-free children, their parents send me a schedule of what they want and when. So I know what I'm serving them and when," said Munn.

According to the Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force, 55% of children who are eligible for school lunches don't grab a school breakfast.

"Every child can eat, we don't turn anyone away," said Munn.

If you would like to apply for free and reduced school lunch visit the West Ada School District Website.