Traffic Fatality Review Task Force will investigate and try to find answers while preventing future tragedies

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise wants to learn what is causing an increase in deadly crashes and accidents a newTraffic Fatality Review Task Forcewill investigate and try to find answers while preventing future tragedies.

"This has been one of the deadliest years for pedestrians and bicyclists in Boise and Ada county history," said Jimmy Hallyburton, Boise City Council President.

Across the Treasure Valley recently there have been numerous deadly accidents, the City of Boise wanted to address the issue systematically and wanted to evaluate every incident, what might have caused it and if it could have been prevented.

David Groff who serves as the Executive Director of the Idaho Walk bike Alliance says addressing the infrastructure need is critical and necessary.

Groff got rid of his car seven years ago and now tries to bike to work every day, he knows what is critical for his and his family's safety.

"This task force is going to try and get out there and save lives before they are in danger," said Groff.

The committee has plans to quietly discuss fatal crashes by assessing factors like engineering, environment, along with behavior that may have led to these incidents

"And just as important that we are also evaluating the same circumstances, same infrastructure, the same layout of the road does it exist in other areas that are similar and can we go to those areas and be proactive about addressing some of those changes," said Hallyburton.

The task force will be made up of the City of Boise ACHD and law enforcement.

"Actually, I think that crashes will happen but I think survivor injuries and fatalities don't have to happen," said Hallyburton.

They are inviting the public to attend the first task force meeting at Boise City Hall at 5 P.M. on October 5th.

