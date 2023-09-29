Idaho Immunization Coalition is hosting their annual Bilingual Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic

BOISE, Idaho — With flu season upon us, it's important to stay healthy - especially in our underserved communities.

That's why the Idaho Immunization Coalition is hosting its annual Bilingual Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic.

The Idaho Immunization Coalition is offering free flu vaccines through a bilingual drive-thru clinic; they are expecting around 600 people in the community to get vaccinated.

"There is not a lot of activity for flu right now but it's a good time to get your vaccine so when flu activity starts happening you will be protected," said Dr. Kevin Cleveland with Idaho State University.

During the drive clinic, there will be staff available to answer any questions in both English and Spanish which is so important for those new to our country who are still settling into the community.

"When they don't understand they also can be or they feel like they are treated less. And this way we can help answer those questions and make them feel comfortable," said Dr. Cleveland.

Bilingual healthcare workers are essential to breaking down cultural barriers in healthcare care which helps improve patient care.

For this year's event about half of the volunteers will be bilingual-- and it's needed - since past drive-thru clinics saw 85% of those stopping by needing assistance from a translator.

"And when we found out is that when we spend that time actually explaining our education it builds that trust and so when we build that trust, they are more willing to get the vaccine," said Dr. Cleveland.

Lisa Murphy and her kids have been to these clinics in the past. She told Idaho News 6 that she remembers it being a fairly quick experience.

"You are in the comfort of your vehicle, and you get your vaccination, and then it really fast they put the shot in your arm and then you leave," Lisa Murphy, a Boise resident.

The drive-thru vaccine clinic will be on September 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot of the Consulate of Mexico in Boise. If you miss that event you are encouraged to reach out to the Idaho Immunization Coalition for future events.