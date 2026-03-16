Bill requiring Idaho law enforcement to apply for ICE partnerships held in Senate committee

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would have required local law enforcement agencies across Idaho to seek cooperation agreements with federal immigration officials failed to advance out of committee on Monday morning.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 5-4 on a motion to hold House Bill 659 in committee, as opposed to sending it to the Senate floor for further consideration.

Under the bill, police departments and county sheriff’s offices would have had to apply for partnerships with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement through the federal 287(g) program. The program allows trained local officers to assist with certain immigration enforcement duties under ICE supervision.

Supporters said the proposal would create a more consistent statewide approach to immigration cooperation. Opponents, including several law enforcement leaders, raised concerns that the bill could place additional burdens on already stretched agencies.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue testified against the bill during Monday’s hearing, reiterating concerns he previously raised about requiring local departments to participate. Donahue said many agencies already cooperate with federal authorities when needed and warned the mandate could strain staffing and resources.

Lawmakers also questioned whether the measure could function as an unfunded mandate, particularly for smaller departments that may struggle to send deputies to required training programs.

The Idaho House passed the bill earlier this month on a 41–27 vote.

READ MORE | Idaho House passes bill requiring local law enforcement to seek ICE agreements

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