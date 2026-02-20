U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson sounds off on ICE tactics, immigration reform

NAMPA, Idaho — Congressman Mike Simpson stopped by Idaho News 6 on Thursday for an in-studio interview on immigration reform and ICE tactics in the field.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson started the conversation by asking Rep. Simpson what his personal views are regarding ICE tactics and how they are being employed across the country.

Rep. Simpson replied, "I think some of the tactics are not as they should be— as you say— the optics are not good. But you've got to remember what ICE's job is, and that is to round up people that are here illegally, especially the criminals, and deport them."

Congressman Simpson says when you look at recent events in Minnesota, the protests played into the problem. Although he says protests are "As American as apple pie," he added that agitators can create an unsafe environment for ICE agents.

Nelson then asked Rep. Simpson if there could be changes made to how ICE operates in the field.

"Sure. And we're working on that now. I know the president's working with the Democrats in the Senate now. They want to go too far with crazy stuff that would essentially disarm ICE. That's not what we're going to do. Yes, body cameras, great. I think body cameras are the right thing to do."

As we reported last week, a recent economic study on foreign-born workers in Idaho shows how important immigrant workers are for industries like agriculture.

Rep. Simpson told me the House of Representatives is working on immigration reform and is confident a bill, with certain conditions, will get to President Donald Trump's desk this year.

When asked what immigration reform might look like, Rep. Simpson explained that he'd prefer to see a five-year renewable green card system, which he says would allow legal migrant workers to come and go.

In terms of undocumented immigrants currently living in the country, he proposes issuing small, misdemeanor fines followed by a path to legal status.

"Make sure that there's no criminal activity involved there or anything. And you also have to pay a fine because you did come illegally. So, it's not amnesty; you do pay a fine. It's not a large fine, but it's a fine for coming in illegally, and that's a misdemeanor anyway."

He also weighed in on the idea that others within his party have shared: that all undocumented workers should be deported.

"Let me tell you how hard that is or why that would be such a bad thing for our economy," said Simpson. "Last year, there were 389,000 H-2A visas across the country. You have to try to give that job to an American first. So out of 389,000 visas, [do you] know how many Americans took those jobs?... 180, I think it was 182. That's 182, not 182,000, 182 out of 389,000."

