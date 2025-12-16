Trial delayed for Nampa priest accused of raping a teenager

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The criminal trial for a Nampa priest accused of raping a teenager has been postponed, with a new start date now set for March 9, 2026.

Robert Mendez Esquivel, known to many in the community as Father Toto, appeared in Canyon County District Court on Tuesday, where a judge granted prosecutors additional time to prepare for trial. The case had previously been scheduled to begin next month.

Mendez Esquivel is charged with rape and sexual battery of a minor. Prosecutors say he met the victim through the dating app Grindr.

READ MORE | Court documents reveal details in arrest of Nampa priest

Dozens of people filled the courtroom during the hearing, many of them there in support of Mendez Esquivel. He appeared in person and was allowed to wear civilian clothing. He did not speak during the proceedings but at times turned to look back at people seated behind him.

As previously reported, Mendez Esquivel served at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Nampa.

RELATED | Pastor and priest face felony charges in Nampa; investigators warn of online dangers

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for January 27. Idaho News 6 will continue following the case.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.