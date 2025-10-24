“They put guns on me”: Security owner recounts chaotic moments during federal raid in Wilder

WILDER, Idaho — A local security owner working at La Catedral Arena during Sunday’s federal raid says he and his employees were zip-tied and detained for hours as agents moved through the property.

John Carter, owner of Security Services LLC, said it was his first year working the event. He was there with his 14-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, along with five other employees.

“It was a fun event to work at,” Carter said. “It was mostly a family event — most of the people we led in were couples or people here to just watch the horse racing.”

Carter said the FBI “jumped out and put guns on me and the gentleman I was with.” He recalled telling his colleague, “Just come here, you’re not going anywhere.”

“The males in my staff were all zip tied as soon as they came on the property and were disarmed,” he said. “We were told to stand up against the fence and wait, which we did.”

Carter said the zip ties were so tight they cut off circulation to his hands, and his 14-year-old daughter was also restrained. He said he was held for three to four hours.

“I was just worried that my kids were going to be okay, that my staff was going to be okay,” Carter said. “Everyone there was doing a legal, lawful activity.”

Carter also said his firearm was taken during the raid, but that he was not given paperwork or a receipt. “Now I’m getting the runaround,” he said.

He added that he’s worked security at events in Canyon County for 15 years. “Everyone goes home safe. That is my job, that is my priority.”

