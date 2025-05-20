"That's the law": Parma Police take down Thin Blue Line flag due to Idaho's new flag law

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Parma Police Department recently took down a Thin Blue Line flag that was flying outside the department building. The police chief says they are simply following Idaho's new flag law, House Bill 96, which passed in the 2025 legislative session.

The law, which went into effect as soon as it was signed by Gov. Brad Little in April, limits what flags are allowed to be flown in and outside government buildings and facilities.

RELATED: Bill limiting flags displayed in government facilities signed by Governor Little

"That's the law, so we're following the law," said Parma Police Chief Robert Topie.

The only permitted flags under the new law include:



The U.S. flag

The official flag of a governmental entity, U.S. state, or military branch

The POW/MIA flag

Official flags of Indian tribes

Official flags of countries other than the U.S. to commemorate special occasions

Official flags of Idaho colleges, universities, and public schools.

The department pulled down the Thin Blue Line flag several weeks ago, as soon as they learned that the law was already in effect. "I didn't even realize it was law, but once we did, we took it down," Topie said.

The Idaho Attorney General's Office has sent notices to several cities and departments, telling them to take down flags that do not comply with the new law, including one to the City of Boise for continuing to fly a Pride flag at City Hall.

RELATED: Idaho Attorney General pens letter urging Boise Mayor to take down Pride Flag

AG urges Boise Mayor to take down Pride Flag at City Hall

The law, however, doesn't include any enforcement mechanisms, so Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has said that Boise will not comply with the order.

RELATED: Boise Mayor defends continued display of pride flag despite new Idaho law

Chief Topie says that the Parma Police Department pulled their flag down before receiving any type of notice from the Idaho AG.