Idaho Attorney General pens letter urging Boise Mayor to take down Pride Flag

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Attorney General of the State of Idaho, Raúl Labrador, published a letter urging the Mayor of Boise, Lauren McLean, to take down the Pride Flag and a temporary Organ Donor flag currently flying in front of City Hall.

The Attorney General says that the two flags stand in direct conflict with the recently passed House Bill 96, which prohibits government entities in the State of Idaho from flying "unauthorized flags" on government property. Governor Brad Little signed the bill into law on April 3, 2025.

When previously asked about her refusal to take down the flag, Mayor Mclean told Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter, Don Nelson, that the city will continue to fly the flag to make it clear that "everybody in our community matters." When asked what she thought about her neighbors in the State House, she replied, "They went home a little while ago, and I'm focused on Boise and Boiseans."

In his letter, Labrador reminds the mayor of her sworn oath to uphold the laws of Idaho, "even in instances where you may personally disagree." He goes on to accuse McLean of defying the will of the legislature, "and by extension, the people of Idaho."

Labrador then asks: "How do you ensure your citizens' respect for the rule of law if you are not following the law yourself?"

Although there is currently no enforcement mechanism in place for the flag law, he hints that the legislature "will respond next session with strong enforcement tools against those who openly violate this law." He adds that other enforcement options remain available, such as "to deny state tax revenues and other appropriations to the City of Boise or any other governmental entity that does not follow state law."

In his letter, the Attorney General finishes his letter by requesting that the Mayor take down the flags "out of a sense of duty to your oath of office."

You can read the entire letter below:

Office of the Attorney General, Raul Labrador

Idaho News 6 is working to reach Mayor Mclean for comment.