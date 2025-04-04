Watch Now
Bill limiting flags displayed in government facilities signed by Governor Little

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 96 on Thursday, which limits the flags that can be displayed in state and local government facilities. The list of accepted flags now includes the U.S. and Idaho state flags, military flags, Indian tribes, and POW/MIA flags.

The Idaho House passed the bill on a 53-17 vote in February, followed by a 20-11 vote in the senate. The law takes effect immediately due to an emergency clause in the bill.

