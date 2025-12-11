Social post shows ICE agents arresting man at Canyon County Courthouse

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A video gaining traction on Instagram with thousands of views shows a man being detained in a stairwell at the Canyon County Courthouse on Wednesday by four men in plain clothes, confirmed by the agency to be ICE agents.

The video shows one of the men displaying a "warrant" on a phone screen. Once being placed in handcuffs, the men tell the individual he'll "see the warrant in person, [and] they'll service you and everything."

Idaho News 6 is working to confirm what led to a warrant for his arrest.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Idaho News 6 that ICE agents were present at the courthouse on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"CCSO was not asked to assist with or observe any enforcement activity and therefore cannot confirm whether any individuals were detained," the office shared in a statement. "ICE is fully authorized under federal law to conduct operations within the courthouse, and CCSO will not impede lawful federal actions. While CCSO does not and cannot enforce federal immigration law, we stand ready to provide limited support upon request from ICE to maintain a safe environment for all courthouse visitors and staff."

Idaho News 6 also spoke to a local immigration attorney who said multiple people were detained by ICE at the courthouse this week.

Last week, PODER of Idaho, which stands for Protecting Our Dreams, Empowerment, and Resilience, received multiple reports of similar early-morning traffic stops and warned of an increase in ICE activity in Canyon County.

Executive Director Estefanía Mondragón said many incidents involve people driving to work. She advises families to prepare for potential encounters with immigration enforcement.

"Memorize phone numbers and have a family plan ready in case the worst is to happen," cautioned Mondragón.

The organization believes some stops may be unlawful, and they encourage families to know their rights during encounters with immigration officers.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story as we learn more.

