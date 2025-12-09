Nampa woman says 911 call for car fire emergency ended with boyfriend's unexpected deportation

NAMPA, Idaho — Most people who find themselves with a car on fire would immediately call 911 for help. But one local couple says that the call ended with deportation.

“Wow, this could happen to anybody. I just didn’t think it would happen to me,” said Nampa community member Karina Lozano.

Lozano says she has noticed an increased ICE presence in her Canyon County neighborhood. But November 21st is a day she will never forget. She says that is when officers detained her boyfriend after their car caught fire, and they called for help.

“Cops had come. The fire department had left for another call. I had this feeling to ask, ‘Hey, why are you not letting us leave?’ And he said, ‘I’m not gonna lie to you. ICE is on the way. He has a warrant for his arrest',” Lozano said.

Lozano immediately began recording, wanting proof that her boyfriend, Brian Avila, was being compliant during the detention.

“They just kind of put him in there — chains on his feet, on his hands — and I’m just like, this is actually happening,” she said.

Idaho public court records show no current or past criminal cases in Avila’s name. Lozano also says he has no criminal history. The couple says they were unaware of any ICE warrant or deportation order.

Nampa police confirmed they were required to notify ICE after learning about the warrant.

“I felt failed by them. In a situation of crisis, we need help, we need assistance, and they go against us,” Lozano said.

Lozano says Avila was first held at the Mountain Home Detention Center before being transferred to Las Vegas, where he was deported to Honduras — a country she says he has not lived in for years.

Before his deportation, she says Avila worked in construction in Nampa.

“He just wanted to keep working, save money, and start the process to get his papers. He wasn’t doing anything wrong. He was always working,” Lozano said.

Lozano says their legal representation is now working to determine the next steps as Avila hopes to return to his family.

We have reached out to the Nampa Police Department and are currently waiting for a response regarding their protocols in situations involving fire investigations or when community members call for help.

