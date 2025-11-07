Parma Senior Center sees record demand amid SNAP pause and stalled paychecks

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The senior center in Parma opens its doors every Thursday to anyone in need of food, regardless of age. With SNAP benefits paused, volunteers say they're seeing more families than ever seeking assistance.

"It's emotional what this place means to me," said Angie Hensley, a cook at the center. "I know every single person's name that comes in here. I know their allergies. I know if they're having a hard time."

The Parma Senior Center runs a full food bank where volunteers pack boxes and load them directly into cars. Lately, they've been busier than usual.

"Sometimes they're lined up all the way down the block and across the street down there," said Donald Seaman, a senior citizen who uses the services.

Just a few days ago, Hensley posted on Facebook that the community fridge was full. Less than an hour later, it was empty.

"That's insane. There was a ton of milk, a ton of cheese, there was beef. The need is so big that you can't cover our town with just one," Hensley said.

Many families are struggling to make ends meet in the rural community.

"There's a lot of people that are doing without, and it's not just SNAP people, it's government people, people that are, they depend on the government for their paycheck to buy their groceries," Hensley said.

For those who do receive SNAP benefits, the situation has become more challenging.

"The ones that do get SNAP— They're not getting anything anymore, nothing, no help," Hensley said.

The nonprofit relies on local farmers, neighbors, and volunteers to fill in the gaps for community members in need.

"The need is huge, and it's not just for seniors; the need [exists] for young families in our community [too]. Everything's gone up except wages in a small rural town. It's hard," Hensley said.

The Parma Senior Center also hosts free meals every day for anyone needing assistance.

