CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A new winery taking shape in Idaho's historic Sunnyslope Wine Region is blending tradition with technology.

Gem 73 Winery, expected to open in August, is incorporating renewable energy and innovative vineyard practices designed to reduce energy use, conserve water and protect its grapes—all while minimizing its impact on the surrounding environment.

Owners Joel and Cindy Poppen invited Idaho News 6 to tour the facility, which is still under construction. While the winery will soon welcome visitors, much of its technology is already hard at work in the vineyard.

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"Our vision from the beginning has been to build something that's both efficient and sustainable," owner Joel Poppen said.

The vineyard uses sensors to monitor soil moisture and temperature, allowing a drip irrigation system to deliver only the amount of water each vine needs. Poppen says the approach helps conserve water while improving efficiency.

To naturally manage pests, the vineyard also features owl and kestrel nesting boxes. The birds of prey help control rodent populations without the need for additional intervention.

WATCH: A close look at the new winery joining the Sunnyslope Wine region

New Sunnyslope winery uses solar power and innovative technology to build a more sustainable future

As grapes begin to ripen, another piece of technology takes over.

Three solar-powered laser systems sweep across the vineyard, reflecting light off strategically placed strips to deter birds from feeding on the fruit.

"It hits little reflective strips. Those little pings of light scare away the birds," Poppen said. "It doesn't harm them at all. It just makes it unpleasant for them to be around, so they go other places."

Rather than covering the vineyard with costly bird netting, the lasers provide a wildlife-friendly alternative that protects the harvest while allowing birds to remain part of the area's natural landscape.

Innovation extends beyond the vines.

The winery itself is built into a hillside, providing natural insulation that helps reduce heating and cooling demands. Its roof is covered with 210 solar panels capable of generating about 86 kilowatts of electricity—enough, Poppen says, to power the facility during peak operating season and potentially send excess energy back to Idaho Power.

For the Idaho Wine Commission, projects like Gem 73 represent the future of Idaho's wine industry.

"I think it's so great. It's progressive," said Moya Delaney with the Idaho Wine Commission. "It's using the resources that we have to maximize to be better."

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Delaney says investments in sustainable technology not only help wineries operate more efficiently but also demonstrate how Idaho's wine industry continues to evolve while preserving the character of historic wine-growing regions like Sunnyslope.

Gem 73 Winery is expected to open in August. More information about its grand opening will be available on the winery's website and social media channels.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.