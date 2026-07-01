CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, Idaho's Sunnyslope Wine Region is drawing attention for the history and heritage that helped shape the state's identity.

Nestled along the Snake River in Canyon County, the region is now Idaho's premier wine destination — but long before the vineyards arrived, this land was rooted in agriculture.

Moyra Dolsby of the Idaho Wine Commission said the region has earned a reputation well beyond state lines.

"We're not this secret anymore, right? We're a known commodity in the state that is an economic driver for sure."

At Williamson Orchards and Vineyards, that history stretches back more than a century.

Patrick Williamson said his family's connection to the land predates the wine region itself.

"Our family actually homesteaded in 1909. So we predate, we, the family's been here before the essential wine region was a region."

WATCH: The Sunnyslope Wine Region in Canyon County traces its agricultural history to 1865

'We're not this secret anymore': Sunnyslope Wine Region celebrates deep roots as America turns 250

Williamson said generations of his family adapted with changing markets — shifting from tree fruit to wine grapes while continuing a farming legacy that began under the Homestead Act.

Idaho's wine story dates back to 1865, when it became the first state in the Pacific Northwest to plant wine grapes. French and German settlers recognized the region's fertile soil and favorable climate, laying the foundation for Idaho's wine industry.

Today, vineyards share the landscape with peaches, cherries and apples, preserving the area's agricultural roots while creating something new.

Williamson said the work requires patience and flexibility.

"We just walk, don't run, make sure we're looking to see what options are available and, you know, trying to adapt and, and just get by. It's, it's not an easy job."

Just down the road at Koenig Vineyards, that same spirit continues. Founded more than 30 years ago by brothers Greg and Andy Koenig, the winery has grown alongside Idaho's wine industry.

Owner and winemaker James Nederend said Idaho's unique climate helps produce award-winning wines.

"There's such a diversity of crops here and that's really due to the extreme climates that we have here in Idaho. Our really hot weather and really cold winters kills a lot of pests."

Nederend said one key difference between Idaho vineyards and other parts of the country is the ability to use own-rooted grapevines, which impacts the wine's character.

"Our Cabernet is on Cabernet roots, which is very rare, and you get better varietal characteristics, which I think is why Idaho wines compete better on a national level."

As America's 250th birthday approaches, Dolsby said she hopes more of the land is preserved for years to come.

"I think that's the big, big thing too with the 250 is recognizing what we have, appreciating it, and supporting it."

The Idaho Wine Commission says the Sunnyslope Wine Region is expected to draw even more visitors as Idaho's wine industry continues to grow

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