New court filings outline what’s next in the Michael Vaughan case

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Five pretrial hearings have been scheduled in the murder case against Stacey Wondra, revealing the legal issues attorneys plan to address before jury selection begins next spring.

Six notices were filed Thursday, but an amended notice moved one of the hearings to a new date. The filings do not include the arguments behind each motion or say when the judge could issue decisions.

The first hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. Wondra’s defense will ask the court to dismiss the case under several sections of Idaho law and court rules.

On Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m., the judge will consider a defense request to prevent prosecutors from using what the filing calls the “Thanksgiving apology letter.”

During a preliminary hearing in March, former Washington County corrections officer Bryce Crimin testified that he found the unfinished, handwritten letter in Wondra’s belongings around Thanksgiving 2022 and that it was addressed to the Vaughan family and signed by Wondra. Crimin said he copied the letter for investigators before returning it to Wondra’s belongings.

READ MORE | Full day of witness testimony at Stacey Wondra preliminary hearing reveals new details

The remaining hearings are:



Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. — Motion to suppress statements Wondra made

Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. — Motion to exclude K9 experts

Jan. 8, 2027, at 9 a.m. — Motion in limine involving alternate-perpetrator evidence

The K9 hearing was initially scheduled for Dec. 4 before an amended filing moved it to Dec. 15.

The motions could determine what evidence and testimony jurors are allowed to hear at the 2027 trial. A motion to suppress asks a judge to keep certain evidence out of court, while a motion in limine asks the court to rule on evidence before a trial begins.

Wondra is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and destruction or concealment of evidence in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of 5-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan.

RELATED | Accused killer describes duct tape & duffel bag in Michael Vaughan case, interrogation video played in court

Michael disappeared from his Fruitland neighborhood on July 27, 2021. His remains have not been found.

During Wondra’s preliminary hearings, prosecutors played hours of police interviews in which Wondra discussed duct tape, a duffel bag and several other people he claimed were involved. K9 handlers also testified about the investigation and the excavation of the Wondra property.

Wondra has pleaded not guilty.

The case was moved from Payette County to Canyon County in June. Wondra’s original September trial was later canceled after his defense waived his right to a speedy trial.

READ MORE | 'It wasn't a surprise': Michael Vaughan's mom reacts to trial being moved to Canyon County

Wondra's trial is now scheduled to begin in March of 2027.

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