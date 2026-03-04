LIVE UPDATES: Day 3 of preliminary hearing for Stacey Wondra in Michael Vaughan case

PAYETTE, Idaho — Day three of the preliminary hearing for Stacey Wondra, the man charged with kidnapping and murdering missing Fruitland boy Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, is underway Wednesday morning inside the Payette County Courthouse.

WATCH: Neighbors, officers, K-9 handlers recall early days of Michael Vaughan investigation and excavation of Wondra property

New details revealed in Michael Vaughan case as murder suspect appears in court

The hearing comes nearly five years after Michael Vaughan disappeared from outside his family’s Fruitland home on July 27, 2021. Wondra is currently the only person charged in the case, facing first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and destruction or concealment of evidence.

The purpose of the preliminary hearing is for prosecutors to present evidence to a judge showing there is probable cause to move the case forward to trial.

9:02 A.M. COURT PROCEEDINGS GET UNDERWAY

Court proceedings got underway at 9 a.m. Wednesday as prosecutors called their first witness of the day, Fruitland Police Detective Juanita Kelleher, a key investigator in the case.

Stacey Wondra entered the courtroom in chains and wearing street clothes, including a blue button-down shirt, before taking his seat with defense attorneys as testimony began.

