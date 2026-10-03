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Life flight called to scene of I-84 crash in Caldwell; westbound lanes closed

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CALDWELL, Idaho — A multi-vehicle crash in Caldwell has closed all westbound lanes of I-84 near 10th Avenue.

According to a post from the Idaho Transportation Department, life flight is en route to the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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