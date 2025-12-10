Navidad Sin Fronteras toy drive works to help families in need

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The holidays are a time to spread joy, and that's the mission of Navidad Sin Fronteras.

"Honestly, it's amazing like the power of the community when we all unite for a good purpose," said Jay Astorga, Navidad Sin Fronteras leader.

Canyon County's Navidad Sin Fronteras toy drive adapts to help families afraid to attend public events, offering home delivery and free holiday festivities to community members in need.

It's been a true community effort in Canyon County, but for Astorga, the Navidad Sin Fronteras toy drive is deeply personal.

For six years, Astorga has been working with organizers and community members to help the community in times of need.

"Throughout the years we've seen this event grow," he said.

Growing up in a low-income home showed him just how hard the holidays can be. This year, the need is even greater as an increased ICE presence leaves some families afraid to leave home.

"I felt like people sending me messages say, 'Hey Jay, you know my kids love to go to your events, and we look forward to it every year, but this year we're gonna opt out because we don't feel safe going out,'" Astorga said. "If they don't feel safe to be out here, we'll deliver to them. It's no problem."

Astorga said he's received letters from families about what they hope can be delivered, as they usually attend the event but opted out this year due to fear.

The event is open to the entire Treasure Valley thanks to donors like Graviela and Luis Vargas.

"When we see those smiles of the kids, you know, not everyone has the same opportunities like we have," Luis Vargas said.

The couple has supported the toy drive for the past four years and hopes to continue the tradition through their local businesses, Nature Scape Services and La Morenita Market.

Following the growth of their businesses, it feels like a way God allows them to give back, Luis Vargas said.

"It's not a lot, but it's a little bit, and we do it from the heart," Graviela Vargas said. "We also have little kids, we want to show them to help others."

Navidad Sin Fronteras is this Sunday, Dec. 15, and is open to the public from 4-10 p.m. at 5214 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell, Idaho 83607.

There will be free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free toys for all kids ages 0-14, and free dinner meals for all attendees. The event will also feature live music, dance performances, games, prizes, and giveaways.

If you would like to donate, reach out to Jay Astorga on Facebook or email hopeunitedinc208@gmail.com

