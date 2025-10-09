CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Middleton family with roots dating back to before Idaho became an official state is developing their ancestral land into a new community hub that aims to preserve the town's character while providing highly sought-after local amenities.

Matthew Watkins, whose family has owned the land since 1888, is partnering with local developer Tyler Hess to create the Riverwalk Ranch Market. The project will feature restaurants, retail spaces, and walkable areas along the river.

"My family's had this ground since before Idaho was a state," Watkins said. "My great-grandfather bought the property in 1888."

When the opportunity arose to sell the property, the Watkins family wanted to ensure future development would honor their legacy and maintain Middleton's small-town atmosphere.

"My biggest hope for this project is seeing something that really sprouts up that gives the community a place that they want to go to — a place that they can be proud of, a place where they just want to be at instead of going to Caldwell or Star," Watkins said.

WATCH TO SEE WHAT'S PLANNED FOR THE DEVELOPMENT:

Middleton's Riverwalk Ranch Market preserves family legacy through development

Hess, who grew up just a few miles from the property, brings a local perspective to the development. The longtime friends are now collaborating on this hometown project.

"The commercial piece that we're now working on — it's actually a community — different restaurants, steakhouses, salons, and then we've partnered with the Watkins to build out this public market," Hess said.

RELATED | Middleton’s unofficial mascot - Meet Jiggy the Donkey

The development team has worked closely with the city to ensure responsible growth, incorporating new roads, job opportunities, and spaces for local businesses to establish themselves.

"You can't stop growth, but hopefully you can try to control it and do something productive that's going to be a win-win for everyone," Watkins said.

Construction is scheduled to begin early next year, with road paving expected to start this November.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.