Middleton’s unofficial mascot: Meet Jiggy the Donkey

MIDDLETON, Idaho — You might not expect to find a hometown icon in a pasture, but here in Middleton, that’s exactly where you’ll meet Jiggy the Donkey.

For the past three years, Jiggy has been part of the Okamura family — and in that time, he’s also won over the entire community.

“We traded a few bales of hay and a couple hundred dollars, and he was ours,” said owner Marty Okamura. “I wanted to call him Pedro, but my wife came up with Jiggy — and that’s what it’s been.”

Since then, Jiggy has become much more than a family pet. Neighbors often stop by to feed him apples, snap a photo, or simply enjoy a moment with Middleton’s most famous donkey.

“He can be annoying — he makes some loud donkey sounds. When I first heard him out front, I asked the neighbors across the street if it was OK, because in the mornings he kind of calls for his breakfast when he thinks it’s time for him to get fed, and so they said, no, it’s fine, we like it — so he’s been out front,” Marty Okamura said.

His wife, Julie, says Jiggy has become part of her daily routine.

“I buy him cookies from Costco, I pet him, I brush him— he’s like my animal Barbie doll,” she said.

For neighbors, Jiggy’s presence goes beyond the fence line. Diane Cummings says he’s a bright spot in her day.

“If I’m having a bad day, it perks me up to come and see this guy. I pet his smooth nose, give him a few treats — it just helps my day.”

In a town that’s growing quickly, Jiggy’s charm is a reminder of the small joys that bring people together.

“I don’t even know how many times a day they stop out there and feed him, so stop and take pictures,” Marty said.

So, whether you’re a Middleton local or just passing through, keep an eye out. You might spot the town’s most beloved resident — a donkey named Jiggy.

