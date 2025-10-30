Middleton’s Area of Impact proposal put on hold as commissioners table decision

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A proposal to expand Middleton’s footprint into nearby farmland has been put on hold after Canyon County commissioners decided to table the city’s Area of Impact plan during a continued public hearing Thursday night.

Commissioners said they’re not ready to make a final decision, requesting a clearer map that outlines Middleton’s proposed boundaries, existing service areas, and how the city plans to handle future growth of up to 54,000 Equivalent Dwelling Units (EDUs) — a measurement representing homes or businesses connected to city services.

Middleton Planning and Zoning official Roberta Stewart also took the opportunity to clarify several points from the previous hearing that may have been misinterpreted by the public.

The discussion follows a packed meeting earlier this month, where more than 50 residents voiced strong opinions — most against the proposed expansion, citing concerns about farmland, infrastructure, and the city’s rapid growth.

Commissioners plan to revisit the proposal on November 17th at 10 a.m., at the Canyon County Administration Building in Caldwell.

