Caldwell City Council approves contract with Caldwell PD for student resource officers

Following a failed levy, the district is reestablishing a partnership with SROs through grant funding and recent levy approval
CALDWELL, Idaho — On Monday, the Caldwell City Council approved the Caldwell School District's request for Student Resource Officers to return to school grounds.

The decision follows the district's receipt of federal funding through the state, which allows for the contracting of one SRO. Additionally, the recent approval of an $8.2 million supplemental levy has enabled the district to budget for an extra SRO.

The contract for each resource officer has increased over the year — this year’s renewed contract will cost $90,134, with future renewals projected to rise by nearly $10,000 each school year.

The two schools that will receive Student Resource Officers include Caldwell High School and a second officer who will be shared between Canyon Springs High School and Syringa Middle School.

Caldwell District SRO Contract prices
Each SRO cost 2025-2026 school year

During the council meeting, Superintendent Dr. French expressed concerns about federal funding cuts made on July 1.

She noted that the district is uncertain whether it will be able to retain the private security service, Eagle Eye, to provide additional security at other schools in the district, but they are making contingency plans in case the need arises.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

