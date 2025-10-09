CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Middleton School District has opened a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Construction Building, providing high school students with hands-on experience and academic credits— all in one location.

The 5,800-square-foot facility includes a modern shop and classrooms designed to support advanced construction courses.

Students will take leveled construction classes, learning practical skills like carpentry, cabinetry, roofing, and small-scale construction projects while earning credits integrated with the trades.

"We've been operating out of our community center for a while, so it really is a great accomplishment to have this building built, and it's really amazing," said Gabriella Hollinger, a senior at Middleton Academy.

The program offers a unique approach to education, according to Middleton School District Superintendent Mark Gee.

"That's actually something that's a little bit unique," Gee said. "They're also going to be getting a math class and an English class, and those classes are going to be geared towards the construction industry."

Students will rotate through hands-on projects such as building sheds, coffee tables, and bookshelves, while learning essential workplace skills like safety, teamwork, and problem-solving.

WATCH TO SEE THE INSIDE OF THE NEW CTE CONSTRUCTION BUILDING

Middleton School District Opens New Construction Training Facility for Students

"I love just the process of building things, I love getting on the roof, roofing, I love flooring, I love the teamwork as well. It kind of unites a lot of people," Hollinger said.

This dual approach gives students both the technical and academic foundation they need for careers in construction or further education.

The impact on students has been significant, according to Gee.

"For one of our students, they indicated this is life-changing," Gee said. "I just don't think that there's anything that compares when we talk about it as educators to hearing students say this changed my life."

Thanks to state grants, funds, and materials donated by R&M Steel, the district completed the project without impacting taxpayers.

Gee says the new program will strengthen the pipeline of skilled workers in the Treasure Valley and prepare students for real-world opportunities.

"This is exactly what we need. I mean, you look at all of the construction that's going on in the Treasure Valley. There's a plethora of jobs that are out there that the students can get into if they've got the skills," Gee said.

Students are already working in the classroom space, and in the near future, the district hopes to expand to create an auto shop program.

ALSO READ | Treasure Valley's high-speed growth needs more journeymen trade labor

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.