Construction booms in the Treasure Valley, but women remain underrepresented

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s Treasure Valley is experiencing a construction boom fueled by rapid population growth and an increasing demand for housing and commercial development. Despite the industry’s strength, women make up just 11% of the workforce.

One of these women is Mary Peters, founder of Sasquatch Contracting and Treasure Floor Covering and Designs. Nearly a decade ago, Peters launched her business with a determination to elevate standards in an industry where contractors in Idaho do not need to pass a test to obtain a license.

“I wanted to change how construction is done, and I wanted to change it in my community," Peters said. “We’re giving it back to the client, we’re putting control in their hands, we’re educating them and we’re asking them questions. We’re saying, ‘How do you want this done?’"

Efforts to bring more women into construction are on the rise, with mentorship programs and trade school partnerships at institutions like the College of Western Idaho and Idaho State University, as well as events like Women in Construction Week aimed at breaking barriers. However, Peters notes that women entering the field still face challenges.

“Be strong ... be strong and don’t doubt yourself," she said. “Go in and be very, very well educated in what you’re doing. You have to know more than the men that are around you. That is just the reality of it.”

For Peters, success in the construction industry relies on education, experience, and building strong relationships.

“It’s an industry that needs more women. Eleven percent is a low number. We need more women in the industry. Let’s do it. Let’s go in strong, find a mentor, and have somebody to stand behind you and say, ‘Yep, you’re doing it right,’ and just have the willpower to keep going.”

With the Treasure Valley’s construction industry continuing to expand, Peters hopes to see more women take charge, shaping the future of the industry one project at a time.

“And for any young women who want to go into the industry, I highly recommend it,” Peters added.