Middleton neighborhood turns holiday lights into a growing community tradition

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A neighborhood in Middleton is lighting up more than just homes this holiday season.

At the Stonehaven Subdivision, residents have transformed Christmas decorations into a tradition that brings neighbors together — one light, and even one missing dog, at a time.

The holiday displays began three to four years ago, thanks in part to residents Tina Upton and Jen Wolfgang. Since then, participation has steadily grown, with homes competing in different decorating categories. This year, even the Middleton Police Department helped judge the displays.

“We've been here three years, and every year it grows,” said Jen Wolfgang, a Stonehaven resident.

For many families, the decorations are deeply personal. Upton says several generations of her family live in the neighborhood, making the tradition especially meaningful.

“Several of my family members live in here, and so it's really fun because my grandkids get to enjoy it too because they're here every day,” Upton said. “For me, that's everything — to be able to do this for the kids, all the kids in the community.”

About 75% of the neighborhood participates in some way, with residents adding new decorations each year.

This holiday season also introduced a playful new game called “Clyde and Seek.” Clyde, a small decorative dog, is placed in different yards throughout the neighborhood and can be moved from house to house by residents who spot him.

“There are people out at 11 o'clock at night — you see them walking by and they're looking for Clyde,” Upton said. “It's been a really great event, and it's really brought people together.”

The neighborhood’s sense of community doesn’t stop after the holidays. A five-member events committee helps organize activities throughout the year, including honoring local veterans, hosting canned food drives for the Middleton Pantry, and creating a mitten tree for school children.

“They like to be involved,” said Stonehaven resident Emily Rita. “I feel like this is home, and we've only been here about two and a half years.”

Residents say the lights and traditions are about more than decorations — they’re about building connections and creating a place that feels like home.

