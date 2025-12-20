Caldwell transforms into a twinkling holiday destination as families flock to Indian Creek Plaza

CALDWELL, Idaho — Months of planning culminate in thousands of twinkling lights illuminating Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell, creating a magical winter wonderland that draws families from across the Treasure Valley.

"It's cool that we live in a little town like this that is this beautiful really," said a Caldwell community member.

Caldwell's Winter Wonderland: magical holiday lights at Indian Creek Plaza

Caldwell's Winter Wonderland: magical holiday lights at Indian Creek Plaza

The elaborate holiday display requires extensive preparation, with organizers working months in advance to transform the plaza into a festive destination that celebrates community tradition.

"It's honestly just so magical. Seeing the Christmas lights is so beautiful it really fills you with Christmas spirit," said a Winter Wonderland visitor.

According to Destination Caldwell, the city welcomes thousands of visitors during the holiday season, with the light display becoming a must-see attraction for families throughout the region.

"It's just such a warm feeling. You get to spend time with friends, see all the lights together, and it just brings that Christmas cheer," said another visitor.

The display features illuminated bridges and trees, a musical tree, an ice ribbon, and the crowd-favorite fire-breathing dragon. Many visitors say the wait to see the attractions adds to the excitement.

"It gets really nice out here you always see families. Yeah, everyone's together. It's just a really nice environment," said a Winter Wonderland visitor.

The festive lights at Indian Creek Plaza will remain on display through February, giving families extended opportunities to experience the holiday magic.

