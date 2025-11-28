Idaho State Police ask for information on crash that killed young boy on I-84

Idaho State Police are asking for information on a crash that killed 7-year-old Graham Summers on Tuesday.

The crashed happened at 3:06 p.m. on westbound I-84 near milepost 39 in Canyon County.

RELATED: Coroner identifies 7-year-old killed in I-84 crash near Nampa

Police say a GMC Sierra rear-ended a 2013 box truck. Three other people inside the GMC were sent to the hospital. Canyon County coroner Jennifer Crawford said Summers died at the scene from blunt force injuries.

Idaho State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has information or video to contact dispatch at 208-846-7500.

WATCH: Family friend shares memories about Graham Summers

7-Year-Old dies in I-84 crash

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton