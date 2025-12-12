CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Immigration officers detained several people at the Canyon County Courthouse this week, prompting concerns from attorneys and advocacy groups that the arrests will discourage community members from appearing for their scheduled court hearings.

Immigration attorney Rolando Ruano expressed alarm about ICE agents operating inside the courthouse, describing the location as a place that should provide safety for people handling legal matters.

"This should be a sanctuary place where people can come and you know, take care of tickets or pay fines," Ruano said.

Ruano described the officers' tactics as calculated and discreet.

"They're doing it very sly, they have lookouts on both sides of the street. They pull up with a van and they just swiftly carry them in and then, you know, they're gone. They're dressed in in plain clothes," Ruano said.

RELATED | Nampa woman says 911 call for car fire emergency ended with boyfriend's unexpected deportation

Idaho News 6 obtained video of at least one man being detained in a courthouse stairwell moments after appearing in court. ICE confirmed to me that the men in the video are immigration officers, despite wearing plain clothes with no visible badges or agency attire.

The detentions have already created fear among Ruano's clients, forcing him to find alternative ways for them to comply with court requirements.

"I have already received a lot of calls from my current clients who are very afraid to come to court, so I have to scramble as an attorney and figure out what is the best way, you know, for them to still comply with their court hearings because if they don't, they get arrest warrants, right?" Ruano said.

WATCH: To see the video Idaho News 6 obtained from inside the Canyon County Courthouse stairwell

ICE arrests at Canyon County Courthouse spark concerns about deterring court appearances

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office confirmed that ICE notified them about plans to operate at the courthouse. While local deputies were not asked to assist, they indicated they would provide help if needed.

Canyon County Sheriffs Officers Statement:

"The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was advised Tuesday that agents with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations were present inside the Canyon County Courthouse. Courthouse security personnel with CCSO also confirmed their presence yesterday. CCSO was not asked to assist with or observe any enforcement activity and therefore cannot confirm whether any individuals were detained. ICE is fully authorized under federal law to conduct operations within the courthouse, and CCSO will not impede lawful federal actions. While CCSO does not and cannot enforce federal immigration law, we stand ready to provide limited support upon request from ICE to maintain a safe environment for all courthouse visitors and staff." Canyon County Sheriff's Office Statement

Attorneys are now exploring alternatives like Zoom hearings while waiting to learn whether ICE plans to return to the courthouse.

"We don't wanna alarm the community, but we do need to let them know what's happening," Ruano said.

PODER of Idaho, a local advocacy group, called the detentions "deeply concerning," saying courthouse arrests create a "chilling effect" that discourages victims, witnesses, and families from appearing to resolve their cases.

PODER of Idaho's full statement:

"PODER of Idaho is deeply concerned by the reports that ICE agents detained community members at the Canyon County Courthouse immediately following their court hearings. Courthouses are meant to be places of justice, not traps for vulnerable residents seeking to resolve legal matters. When federal immigration enforcement targets people in or around courthouses, it creates a chilling effect—discouraging victims, witnesses, and families from showing up for their hearings out of fear.



This practice undermines public safety, strains trust in local institutions, and disproportionately harms immigrant families who are already navigating complex legal processes. We urge local officials to take action to ensure that everyone can access the courthouse without fear of detention, and we call on the community to continue reporting incidents so we can document and advocate for protections.



Our community deserves safety, dignity, and due process."

Despite the concerns, Ruano urged people to continue fulfilling their legal obligations.

RELATED | “It was like a kidnapping” — witness recounts rapid ICE stop in Nampa

"Number 1, not to panic. Number 2, please show up to your court dates, because the consequences are much more dire if you don't," Ruano said.

Questions remain about how frequently ICE plans to operate at the courthouse and whether these detentions represent isolated incidents or part of broader immigration enforcement plans.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.