Former Nampa pastor pleads guilty to four child sexual abuse material charges, sentencing set for April

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A former Nampa pastor charged with multiple felonies involving child sexual abuse material has pleaded guilty in Canyon County District Court, avoiding a trial that had been scheduled for later this month.

Matthew Masiewicz, formerly of Sovereign Grace Fellowship in Nampa, pleaded guilty Thursday to four felony counts related to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

In court on Thursday, Masiewicz entered guilty pleas to three counts of distribution and one count of possession, while nine other charges remain pending.

FULL HEARING: Former Nampa pastor pleads guilty to child sexual abuse material charges

As previously reported, Masiewicz was originally charged with 13 felony counts, including an allegation involving the use of artificial intelligence to generate explicit images appearing to involve a minor.

Court records indicate Masiewicz admitted to possessing multiple images of child sexual abuse material and distributing several of those images through an online platform.

Sentencing will determine the length of Masiewicz’s prison term. The plea agreement caps the court’s sentence at a unified term of up to 20 years in prison, though the judge will determine the final sentence after reviewing a pre-sentence investigation.

During the hearing, the judge questioned Masiewicz to ensure he understood the constitutional rights he was waiving by pleading guilty, including his right to a trial and his right to appeal. Masiewicz told the court he understood and was entering the plea voluntarily.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation, a process that typically takes several weeks. Masiewicz is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on April 2 at 8:30 a.m. at the Canyon County Courthouse.

Masiewicz remains in custody on a $2 million bond and is subject to a no-contact order with all minors.

