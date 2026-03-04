Flock Safety cameras installed in Wilder and Greenleaf spark transparency concerns among residents

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — License plate reading cameras from Flock Safety have been installed in the rural Canyon County towns of Wilder and Greenleaf, prompting community debate over how the cameras were approved and what data they collect.

Three cameras are now operating in Wilder — two near Simplot and 5th Street, and one on Peckham Road next to the Wilder community park. A fourth camera has been installed in Greenleaf, directly in front of City Hall.

The online debate began after Wilder resident Tyler Cain posted photos of the cameras to Facebook, questioning what they record and how they were approved. The post quickly gained traction, with some community members supporting the cameras for safety, others saying they don't mind them, and many siding with Cain and calling for more transparency.

"The best-case scenario would have been meetings about it. People are informed. It should have gone through three readings and then a vote — and that didn't happen," Cain said.

Cain later went to the Wilder Police Department to ask who authorized the cameras. In a recorded exchange, Cain asked the chief whether he and the mayor alone approved the cameras. The chief confirmed the cameras were approved through the mayor.

Cain said his concern goes beyond the cameras themselves.

"We don't even know what they're recording. One's facing into the park. They say these are license plate reading cameras, but we have one looking at a playground, and these aren't just local cameras," Cain explained.

I went to the Wilder Police Department to speak with Chief Dusty Tveidt. He confirmed the cameras were approved between the city and the mayor, but declined an on-camera interview.

Cain also raised broader concerns about government accountability.

"Even Idaho has open meeting laws. There's supposed to be transparency in government, and we're not seeing that here," Cain said.

In neighboring Greenleaf, resident Audra Anne said she didn't initially have strong feelings about the cameras — until she saw the heated online reaction.

"People are willing to destroy one person on Facebook because he dared to ask a couple questions for the city. It surprises me people are willing to name-call because he asks why we have cameras we never consented to," Anne said.

Neighbors say they plan to attend the next Wilder City Council meeting on March 17 to bring their questions directly to the mayor and council members.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.