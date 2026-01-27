'It's just another tool in our toolbox': Caldwell police expand license plate reader cameras

CALDWELL, Idaho — Solar-powered cameras mounted along roadways throughout Caldwell are becoming a familiar sight and a growing point of debate.

The devices, known as Flock cameras, are license plate readers used by the Caldwell Police Department to help identify vehicles connected to criminal investigations. Police say the technology is improving response times and helping solve serious crimes, while some residents and civil liberties advocates worry about privacy and oversight.

Sgt. Andrew Heitzman, who supervises the department's Real-Time Information Center, said the cameras are primarily placed along major thoroughfares and high-traffic intersections.

"It's just another tool in our toolbox that we can use our dispatch," Heitzman said.

The department has installed a little over 40 cameras across the city. The system captures license plate information and attempts to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles that pass by.

"It's kind of like a regular camera, right, that you have at your house or a Ring Doorbell. The camera is posted at an intersection. Once a vehicle passes that, it can capture the license plate information. It'll try and capture the make, model, and color of the vehicle. And then we can go back and search that information, either a license plate or vehicle information, to try and locate a suspect vehicle," Heitzman said.

Police say the technology has helped in investigations ranging from stolen vehicles to violent crimes.

"We can use it for any misdemeanor or felony crimes, as well as hit-and-runs. We see a lot of success on felony investigations, a lot of shootings, or aggravated assaults, where we get a suspect identification or a description of a vehicle. We had one recently, it was a drive-by shooting, and within minutes of the shooting, we already had a suspect vehicle. We're able to put a hot list on that vehicle," Heitzman said.

But not everyone in the community is convinced the benefits outweigh the risks. Caldwell resident Justin Gibbs said the expanding use of surveillance technology raises concerns about accuracy and long-term impacts.

"They're a tool, and every tool has a place, but with, you know, any new technology, there's a trade-off, right?" Gibbs said.

"But they won't tell you every time the AI makes a mistake, and they make the wrongful arrest. Or like I said, over time, if the city is replacing law enforcement officers with cameras, I don't think that reduces crime," Gibbs said.

Gibbs also said the public should have been involved before the cameras were installed.

"Oh, absolutely. I think this is something that should have been discussed at council meetings or even voted on," he said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho has also raised concerns about license plate reader technology. In a statement, the organization said, "These methods of mass surveillance too often shift from investigating suspicion to generating it, and that should alarm everyone."

The ACLU of Idaho is deeply troubled by the massive implementation of mass-surveillance infrastructure in the Treasure Valley and around the country. We are always hesitant to allow people to forfeit their rights to privacy, their right to due process, and any other individual freedoms in the name of 'community security.' But in the case of Flock cameras, it has been proven that their use goes far beyond what initially justified them. Records obtained by tech news outlet 404Media show that the information gathered by Flock cameras and other cloud Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) are being shared with ICE to fuel inhumane practices against innocent people, as well as target and surveille people suspected of traveling to another state to obtain a legal abortion. Data has also been shared with data brokers without the knowledge of the person(s) involved.

In short, these methods of mass surveillance too often shift from investigating suspicion to generating it, and that should alarm everyone."

Caldwell police say they are operating within state law and using safeguards when it comes to data access. According to the department, only supervisors can search the system, and the data collected is retained for 30 days before being deleted.

