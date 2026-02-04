Preliminary hearing set for Nampa mother charged in infant death

NAMPA, Idaho — A preliminary hearing has been set for Nampa mother Allysen Armenta, who is charged with multiple felonies, including injury to a child and failure to report a death after a 12-day-old baby was found dead in December.

Armenta's attorney told the court on Wednesday that a court-ordered evaluation has been completed, though no details were discussed. The judge then set a preliminary hearing for March 11, adding that the hearing is expected to last at least an hour.

The baby’s father, Brian Lemke, faces similar charges and previously waived his preliminary hearing.

