Families search for loved ones detained in Wilder federal raid

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Families are still searching for loved ones detained by ICE in Sunday's federal raid in Wilder, with one family member saying they're now left with more questions than answers.

"He was very happy that morning. And then he just never got to come home," said one woman about the day her family member was detained at the Wilder racetrack. "He does go there for fun, not very often, but he was just going with family to have a good day.”

The woman asked to remain anonymous because her relative is undocumented and still in custody.

She said since the day he was detained, her family has been desperate for answers, so she decided to go to the Boise facility herself.

"We found him at the Boise facility because we tracked his phone."

That's where she spoke with a man who had just been released.

"We started asking him questions, and he said that there were 20 people to a room. They weren't able to sleep. They were on the floors. They were just being held, not a whole lot of answers."

She said they've been monitoring his location through the inmate locator, but as of Wednesday morning, they have not been able to locate him.

"The facility that it was at allowed for video visits, so we've visited multiple times. However, when we tried to visit him this morning, he's no longer there. We don't know where he's at."

Two of the five people charged in connection with the raid are now facing an extra count of transmission of wagering information.

The woman claims her relative was simply at the racetrack that day and was not connected to the investigation itself.

"He's never been in any trouble whatsoever, not even a parking ticket. He's a very good man."

Idaho News 6 reached out to ICE and an immigration attorney to ask where people may have been moved, but did not hear back in time for this story.

