CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Communities across Canyon County came together on Tuesday to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with music, dancing, food and cultural reflection in both Nampa and Caldwell.

In Nampa, families gathered at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center to enjoy live performances, local vendors and art displays highlighting Latino heritage.

RELATED | Idaho dance group preserves Mexican traditions through holiday Posada performances

But organizers say Cinco de Mayo is often misunderstood.

“They are the classic underdog story of wanting to come together and do something,” explained Mari Ramos, Executive Director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation.

WATCH: Folklorico dancers perform at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center

Culture, music, and reflection highlight Cinco de Mayo celebrations across Canyon County communities.

The holiday commemorates the 1862 Battle of Puebla, when a small, under-resourced Mexican force defeated the French army, one of the most powerful military forces in the world at the time.

"They were scrappy, and they were united, and they beat them," Ramos detailed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Idaho Hispanic Foundations kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with community event

Ramos added that the message of resilience continues to resonate today, especially in Idaho, where the Hispanic population continues to grow.

“A pretty big population here in Nampa, where we are headquartered—it’s 1 in 4 people are of Hispanic descent,” Ramos said, “What we need to do is remember that our cultural differences are what makes our community stronger and better and more beautiful.”

Next door, in Caldwell at Indian Creek Plaza, live music, vendors and traditional foods brought the community together throughout the evening.

For Sonia Ibarra, National American Miss Idaho 2025, attending celebrations across Canyon County was about representation and pride in her heritage.

“As a first-generation Latina, it’s important to be here—not only representing young women, but everyone in my community,” Ibarra said.

She added that preserving culture is especially important for future generations.

“Nowadays I feel like culture is slowly kind of dying off for certain communities,” she remarked, “I think it’s important to keep it alive and continue teaching our youth the importance of our legacy and our history.”

Organizers say events like these are meant to celebrate culture while bringing communities together across Canyon County.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.