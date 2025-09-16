Idaho Hispanic Foundations kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with community event

CALDWELL, Idaho — Hispanic Heritage Month is officially underway, and in Idaho, the kickoff brought music, food, and the vibrant spirit of community.

Connect with the lively spirit of this event by watching the video below!

Idaho Hispanic Foundation Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Cultural Event

"It makes me feel passionate," said Brando Ramos, a Canyon County resident.

For many, it's also a moment of reflection on where they come from and who helped them get here.

Idaho News 6

"My grandma and grandpa came from the fields," Ramos said.

"My husband is from Mexico. I'm Mexican American," said Aaliyah Hernandez, a local business owner.

Idaho News 6

Hispanic Heritage Month honors the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities across the U.S. In Idaho, the Idaho Hispanic Community Center hosted its annual "Huellas del Tiempo" event — a celebration of culture, history, and identity.

"Remembering what brought us here, who brought us here, and all those special things that differentiate us is so integral to creating community," said Mari Ramos, executive director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation.

Ramos says it's also about education — making space for heritage to be seen and shared.

Idaho News 6

"To honor that heritage, those footsteps of our parents and grandparents, our ancestors... and to take that forward, for the next generations to continue," Ramos said.

Through every dance and every vendor, there's a story. For Hernandez, her small business mixes her love for culture and creativity.

"It means a lot to share the culture. It's a passion," Hernandez said.

Idaho News 6

Her drink business, Bebida Besties, does more than serve refreshments — it teaches.

"I'm hopefully spreading that awareness as well — people learning what 'bebida' means," Hernandez said.

For Enrique Sanchez, another local business owner, the importance of cultural education extends to future generations.

Idaho News 6

"I think it's important to teach them more of our homeland or our roots where we come from, cause it is rich in culture," Sanchez said.

The celebration represents history rooted in culture, powered by community, and shared with pride.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.