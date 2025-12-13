Idaho dance group preserves Mexican traditions through holiday Posada performances

NAMPA, Idaho — Families across Idaho celebrate traditions this season, and Ballet Folklorico Yareth de Idaho is bringing those stories to life with every step and every song, sharing the magic of a Posada with the community.

"Folklorico is very much our culture. It shows the whole story of Mexico," said Marifer Avila, Ballet Folklorico Yareth de Idaho Instructor.

Idaho dance group preserves mexican posada traditions through folklorico

Walk into the Idaho Hispanic Community Center, and you'll hear music bursting through the halls and see dancers from Ballet Folklorico Yareth de Idaho preparing for the most meaningful season in their culture.

"We as a group try our best to represent the most accurate when it comes to songs, steps, storytelling, vestuario; everything involved has a purpose, and from head to toe has to mean a purpose at all times," Avila said.

With each step and every verse, they reveal what a posada truly is, full of life, color, and community. Their ballet folklorico performances don't just celebrate the season; they help preserve rich traditions from regions across Mexico.

"It's a big party traditionally in Mexico. It's a Catholic holiday. It's with a procession which is called birino posada— going to a door, getting rejected, going to another door, getting rejected again, and then finally having the host be like, 'Fine, you can come in.' And then there's this party with piñatas and music and dancing and food and then prayers and a baby rocking," Avila said.

For Avila, guiding her 30 students through every step and lyric isn't just teaching — it's ensuring each tradition is represented with heart and authenticity.

"They've learned that it's a discipline, you know — wanting to go or not wanting to go, they're here. You know, they're learning that it's a responsibility. It's so beautiful that we can, as a group, represent that the best of our abilities on a stage where people can be entertained and understand our culture," she said

Their holiday posada is sold out, and the group says plans are already in place to bring more dances to life in the new year.

