CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County is putting millions of federal relief dollars to work, upgrading public safety services, including the purchase of eight new ambulances to replace aging vehicles with hundreds of thousands of miles.

Canyon County invests ARPA funds in new ambulances and public safety upgrades

The county received $44.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support public services and infrastructure, with public safety receiving priority for upgrades.

"We did receive about $2.5 million to purchase eight new ambulances. Some of the ones we replaced had up to 275,000 miles on them," Chief Michael Stowell said.

Stowell says the new ambulances are already keeping crews on the road instead of in the shop. They also include updated gurneys designed to prevent both patients and paramedics from getting hurt.

"The ergonomics on those gurneys are much better for our staff. The number one injury that can take out a staff member is back injuries. So having those new gurneys, that all came from those ARPA funds," Stowell said.

Ambulances aren't the only ongoing projects funded through federal dollars. The county broke ground on a $27.6 million Sheriff's Office headquarters in January, consolidating all operations under one roof.

Sheriff Kieran Donahue called the federal funding "a gift at exactly the right time" as the county continues to grow.

In February, the county opened its new Elections Building — a 16,500-square-foot facility for early voting, election training and secure ballot processing.

ARPA funds also helped replace the roof at the West Valley Humane Society, in a county-owned building, supporting community services.

Stowell says the public can already see the benefits on the road and in the community.

"This is something tangible. They can literally see a new ambulance going down the road and know those ARPA funds went to something that can benefit them personally," Stowell said.

Stowell says federal ARPA funds are covering costs for new ambulances so they can save levy override funds for expanding services and building stations. They have about $8 million still available.

