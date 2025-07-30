New $27.6 million headquarters brings Canyon County Sheriff's Department under one roof

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County Sheriff's Department is getting a new headquarters after years of working in cramped, scattered spaces throughout the county courthouse.

"We've had to carve out space in closets, build out the locker room, build interview rooms," Canyon County Sheriff Donahue said.

The current situation has the department spread thin across the complex.

Idaho News 6

Click here to see the exclusive interview :

Exclusive Tour: Inside Canyon County's new $27.6 million Sheriff's headquarters construction site

"What we're in right now is roughly about 38,000 square feet, but it's scattered across four different areas of our complex," Rick Britton, Canyon County Public Works Director, said.

A nearly $28 million building is now under construction, partially funded by federal ARPA funds.

Okland Construction Company

"There are a lot of stipulations we couldn't use ARPA funds for. We will finish out the project with justice funds," Britton said. "Finally, we can see that we're bringing this together not just for the Sheriff's Office, but really for all of Canyon County and the community."

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6 was invited on an exclusive tour to see the progress as construction workers installed electrical wiring, with planners keeping future needs in mind.

"Once we get in there, we've left space to expand over the next five years. So we don't have to build a new building — we left that room and designed it that way so we can grow as an agency," Sheriff Donahue said.

Sheriff Kieran Donahue says it took years of teamwork among county agencies to finally get the project moving.

Idaho News 6

"We all know what growth has done to this valley — to this state in genera l— and public safety has to grow with it," Sheriff Donahue said. "It has to be in a position to address it. What this building does is bring all of our resources as a Sheriff's Office together."

The new three-story building will also house dispatch and detectives, freeing up space in the current courthouse to add more courtrooms in the future. The building is expected to open to the public by March 2026.

Idaho News 6

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.